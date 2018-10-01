International Coffee Day: 7 destinations everyone who loves coffee needs to visit
Your local coffee house might be your favourite place to grab a brew, or maybe you make a mean cuppa at home, but for coffee connoisseurs with a taste for travel, you might want to plan your next trip away to one of these coffee-tastic locations…
1. Cape Town, South Africa
Cape Town is home to a slew of coffee houses, but one in particular has previously been named the World’s Best Coffee Shop. Steampunk-themed with a huge vintage bar, Truth Coffee prides itself on brewing beans and making blends that you won’t find elsewhere.
2. Vietnam
In Vietnam order a ca phe sua da, a traditional iced coffee that sees ground beans tipped into a French drip filter, before being sweetened with condensed milk.
3. Melbourne, Australia
Coffee is a serious business in Melbourne, hence why it’s home to the International Coffee Expo and you can’t move for coffee spots. Locals tend to order the piccolo latte (it’s short on milk, big on espresso flavour).
4. Italy
In Italian cities in particular, it’s usual to grab an espresso on the way to work, first thing. You don’t faff with filters at home, but swiftly drink your rich, dark thimbleful of the stuff standing up at a cafe bar.View this post on Instagram
5. Vienna, Austria
Considered so important to the fabric of the city, ‘Viennese Coffee House Culture’ is listed as ‘Intangible Cultural Heritage’ by UNESCO. Expect decadent, chandelier-strewn coffee houses that make you feel as though you’ve gone back in time while drinking your coffee.View this post on Instagram
6. Sweden
In Sweden, coffee is embedded in daily life through fika – the cultural habit of meeting friends for coffee and cake. Cinnamon buns are very necessary.View this post on Instagram
7. Turkey
Turkish coffee, frothy and rich, is often served after dinner and with cakes or bite-sized sweet treats. It’s also always accompanied with a glass of water to clean your palate so you can properly appreciate the depth of the coffee itself.View this post on Instagram
- Press Association
