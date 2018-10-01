International Coffee Day: 7 destinations everyone who loves coffee needs to visit

View this post on Instagram

Caffè Lungara on Lungara street, a long lasting family business (although... What is 80 years for Rome) with intensely 60s design: Verner Panton chairs, bold colours of the walls, and LPs from the Age of Aquarius on the white brick walls. #coffee #coffeeplease #romecoffee #coffeecup #coffeeinrome #coffeelover #ilovecoffee #timeforcoffee #coffeetime #caffeine #lovecoffee #igcoffee #coffeegram #romeeats #travel #coffeeandtravel #romecoffeescene #cappuccino #rome #咖啡 #罗马 #意大利