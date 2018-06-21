Instagram to allow users to post hour long videos

Instagram has added a new feature allowing users to upload full screen, hour-long videos.

The limit prior to the new feature was only 60 seconds.

The app called IGTV will be available as part of Instagram's app and as a separate app.

There are four different categories for the videos: For You, Following, Popular, and Continue Watching.

Users who create their own content have channels, with popular celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Selena Gomez already having their own channels.

Social media star, Kim Kardashian, is one of the celebrities already with an Instagram channel.

"In IGTV, the creators are the channels," Instagram co-founder and CEO Kevin Systrom said via an Instagram post.

"When you follow a creator on Instagram, their IGTV channel will show up for you to watch. Anyone can be a creator — you can upload your own IGTV videos in the app or on the web to start your own channel."