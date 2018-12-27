Instagram apologises for rolling out horizontal scrolling test too widely

Instagram has pulled a new way for users to scroll through their feed horizontally after it accidentally rolled out the test to a wider number of people than it had intended.

Users of the popular photo sharing app noticed that a new option allowing people to tap on the left or right side of their screen appeared on Thursday, instead of the traditional scrolling up and down method.

The test was met with largely negative reactions across social media and was removed within an hour.

The new Instagram is sending me mental already!! — Bryony💙 (@BryonyHarrison6) December 27, 2018

ew i do not like the new instagram update — nat (@natalie_rebmann) December 27, 2018

Everyone: we hate the new Instagram!



Instagram: pic.twitter.com/qr4qRGVCqL — Karl (@_kdMorrell) December 27, 2018

Responding to users on Twitter, Facebook’s head of Instagram Adam Mosseri said the roll-out was an accident and was only meant to be a very small test.

That was supposed to be a very small test that went broad by accident. Should be fixed now. If you're still seeing it simply restart the app. Happy holidays! 😬 — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) December 27, 2018

“If you’re still seeing it simply restart the app,” he explained.

“Sorry for the confusion! Always trying new ideas, usually with a much smaller number of people…,” Mr Mosseri said in a separate tweet.

- Press Association