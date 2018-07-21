In video: Watch a whimsical ancient clock at work

A highly ornate 18th century clock has been unveiled at York Art Gallery.

The remarkable object features dancing figures, spinning stars, music, and waterfall effects – all housed in a velvet and gold case. A figure of Hercules strikes a bell at the top of the timepiece to mark the quarter-hours.

Visitors to the museum will be able to see the clock in action on Wednesday and Saturdays.

- Press Association
