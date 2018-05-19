In Video: How Meghan and Harry sparkled on their special day

The sun shone on royal wedding day as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot at Windsor Castle.

The mix of royal pageantry and Hollywood glamour ensured a day filled with memorable images as former actress Meghan Markle formally joined the royal family.

1. The ceremony in St George’s Chapel was packed with emotion and sealed with a kiss as Harry and Meghan exited to the cheers of the crowds.





2. The day started early for some with many determined to arrive in Windsor early to get a good vantage point.





3. The events in Windsor were followed all over the world as the UK-US relationship became that little bit more special.

4. The ceremony blended traditions from UK and US Christianity.

5. And the match between a former actress and a member of the royal family ensured celebrities from all walks of life were in attendance.



