In Video: How Meghan and Harry sparkled on their special day
19/05/2018
The sun shone on royal wedding day as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot at Windsor Castle.
The mix of royal pageantry and Hollywood glamour ensured a day filled with memorable images as former actress Meghan Markle formally joined the royal family.
1. The ceremony in St George’s Chapel was packed with emotion and sealed with a kiss as Harry and Meghan exited to the cheers of the crowds.
2. The day started early for some with many determined to arrive in Windsor early to get a good vantage point.
3. The events in Windsor were followed all over the world as the UK-US relationship became that little bit more special.
4. The ceremony blended traditions from UK and US Christianity.
5. And the match between a former actress and a member of the royal family ensured celebrities from all walks of life were in attendance.
- Press Association
