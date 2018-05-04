In video: Bear suffers tumble out of tree after sedative takes toll
Authorities in western Michigan have captured a wild black bear that climbed into a tree in a residential area.
A state Natural Resources biologist sedated the bear on Thursday in Grand Rapids.
Officials estimate the bear is about two years old and weighs about 125 pounds (56kg).
It is expected to be released a few counties north of Grand Rapids.
- Press Association
