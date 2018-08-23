In the eventual movie, who will play Michael Cohen? Twitter gets nominating

US politics is never far away from the big screen, but real life drama is engulfing the White House and President Donald Trump.

His former personal lawyer Michael Cohen has pleaded guilty to eight charges, including campaign finance violations that he says were carried out in co-ordination with Trump.

The developments in Cohen’s case coincided with former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort being convicted of financial charges and both stem, in part, from the work of special counsel Robert Mueller – who is investigating Russia’s attempts to sway voters in the 2016 election.

The characters and plot twists meant there was one question being asked on Twitter…

Social media was awash with suggestions for which actor should take on the key role with a bevvy of names getting tweeted repeatedly.

The nominations are…

1. John Cusack

Come On Wtf GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

2. Stanley Tucci

Animated GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. Jeremy Piven

Awkward Ari Gold GIF by Testing 1, 2, 3 - Find & Share on GIPHY

That’s Mr Selfridge in a very different light.

4. Brad Garrett

Everybody Loves Raymond Robert Barone GIF by HULU - Find & Share on GIPHY

“When is Brad Garrett going to play #Michael Cohen in the inevitable biopic?” Twitter user Vedadalsette.

Yes, that’s the long-suffering brother from Everybody Loves Raymond. He’s older now.

5. David Schwimmer

Frustrated Ross Geller GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Also older.

6. Hey! It’s Henry Winkler

Sexy Happy Days GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Even older.

7. And there was this bizarre call

Judd Trump (Tim Goode/PA)

Trump wouldn’t be the only one confused.

