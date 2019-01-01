In Pictures: World welcomes 2019 with a bang

Download our app
The winter solstice and Christmas festivities ...
This year opens with what now seems the perennial ...
The most interesting and illuminating piece ...
West is a prolific tweeter.
And why you shouldn’t worry if you’re in the same ...
Maybe it was so obvious they forgot…
Firework displays have lit up the sky to ...
Put on your favourite pair of yoga pants ...
01/01/2019 - 16:32:00Back to New Year Discover Home
Countries around the world started 2019 with a bang as firework displays lit up the sky to welcome in the new year.
Here are some of the colourful scenes.
New year celebrations on the Champs-Elysees in Paris (Kamil Zihnioglu/AP)
Filipinos cheer during a new year countdown in Quezon city, north east of Manila (Bullit Marquez/AP)
Malaysia’s Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur provide the backdrop for a spectacular display (Yam G-Jun/AP)
A woman watches the fireworks exploding over Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (Leo Correa/AP)
Fireworks light up the sky above the Quadriga at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany (Michael Sohn/AP)
Performers take selfies in Beijing, China (Ng Han Guan/AP)
A New York City police officer is covered with confetti in Times Square (Craig Ruttle/AP)
The new year celebrations at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto (Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press via AP)
A woman prays in front of a wall of lanterns to celebrate the new year at the Jogyesa Buddhist temple in Seoul, South Korea (Ahn Young-joon/AP)
Fireworks explode over Sydney Harbour Bridge (Brendan Esposito/AAP Image via AP)
The Arc de Triomphe is lit up in Paris (Kamil Zihnioglu/AP)
The Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (Yam G-Jun/AP)
A Happy New Year hat lies on the wet ground along with other items following the celebrations in New York’s Times Square (Tina Fineberg/AP)
Fireworks explode over Russia’s Kremlin in Red Square, Moscow, with St Basil’s Cathedral, centre, and the Spasskaya Tower, right (Alexander Khitrov/AP)
Revellers dance at Caesars Palace along the Las Vegas Strip (John Locher/AP)
Fireworks explode in the sky over Rome’s Colosseum (Andrew Medichini/AP)
Bosnians cheer during new year’s celebrations in Sarajevo (Amel Emric/AP)
Fireworks explode over the ancient Parthenon temple in Athens (Petros Giannakouris/AP)
Cathedral Square in Vilnius, Lithuania (Mindaugas Kulbis/AP)
Confetti covers the crowd during the New Year’s celebration in Times Square (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Fireworks explode from Auckland’s Sky Tower in New Zealand (Doug Sherring/New Zealand Herald via AP)
- Press Association
‘I thought if the border could speak for itself it would be quite frightened and also a bit angry.’
Did you do a New Year's Day Swim?
There’s always time for memes…
Popular horror films have sparked some hilarious memes this week.
The Kilbrittain tractor run in Cork took place on Sunday with more than 400 tractors taking to the roads.
And why you shouldn’t worry if you’re in the same boat.
Put on your favourite pair of yoga pants and see if you can ace our quiz.
Join the conversation - comment here