In Pictures: World welcomes 2019 with a bang

Countries around the world started 2019 with a bang as firework displays lit up the sky to welcome in the new year.

Here are some of the colourful scenes.

New year celebrations on the Champs-Elysees in Paris (Kamil Zihnioglu/AP)

Filipinos cheer during a new year countdown in Quezon city, north east of Manila (Bullit Marquez/AP)

Malaysia’s Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur provide the backdrop for a spectacular display (Yam G-Jun/AP)

A woman watches the fireworks exploding over Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (Leo Correa/AP)

Fireworks light up the sky above the Quadriga at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany (Michael Sohn/AP)

Performers take selfies in Beijing, China (Ng Han Guan/AP)

A New York City police officer is covered with confetti in Times Square (Craig Ruttle/AP)

The new year celebrations at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto (Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press via AP)

A woman prays in front of a wall of lanterns to celebrate the new year at the Jogyesa Buddhist temple in Seoul, South Korea (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

Fireworks explode over Sydney Harbour Bridge (Brendan Esposito/AAP Image via AP)

The Arc de Triomphe is lit up in Paris (Kamil Zihnioglu/AP)

The Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (Yam G-Jun/AP)

A Happy New Year hat lies on the wet ground along with other items following the celebrations in New York’s Times Square (Tina Fineberg/AP)

Fireworks explode over Russia’s Kremlin in Red Square, Moscow, with St Basil’s Cathedral, centre, and the Spasskaya Tower, right (Alexander Khitrov/AP)

Revellers dance at Caesars Palace along the Las Vegas Strip (John Locher/AP)

Fireworks explode in the sky over Rome’s Colosseum (Andrew Medichini/AP)

Bosnians cheer during new year’s celebrations in Sarajevo (Amel Emric/AP)

Fireworks explode over the ancient Parthenon temple in Athens (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

Cathedral Square in Vilnius, Lithuania (Mindaugas Kulbis/AP)

Confetti covers the crowd during the New Year’s celebration in Times Square (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Fireworks explode from Auckland’s Sky Tower in New Zealand (Doug Sherring/New Zealand Herald via AP)

