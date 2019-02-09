In Pictures: Windsurfers take full advantage of stormy conditions
Storm Erik brought gusts of almost 70mph to much of the UK, causing damage and transport disruption.
However, some hardy souls in West Sussex welcomed the weather, taking to the seas for a windsurfing session at Bracklesham Bay.
Forecasters expect the blustery conditions to die down later this weekend, so the windsurfers seized the opportunity to enjoy the waves.
- Press Association
