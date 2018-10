Ireland’s largest flour fight - the 'Battle of the Blaa' - took place in Waterford City today.

Part of the 10-day Imagine Arts Festival, the family-friendly affair saw participants revel in the eggs and flour on hand around the Blaa-maggedon battlefield at the Apple Market.

Ireland’s largest flour fight - the 'Battle of the Blaa'.

Pictures: Patrick Browne

Additional Reporting: Kyle Lehane