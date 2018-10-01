In Pictures: Watch how people responded to this ‘mountain gorilla’ on the loose
01/10/2018 - 07:19:00Back to Discover Home
A full-size animatronic mountain gorilla caused a stir at the Wildlife and Safari Travel Show in England.
The special guest Rushenya, described in literature as a silverback of the Bikingi group in Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, was appearing at the Harrogate Convention Centre, North Yorkshire.
More than 70 travel companies were gathered at the event to showcase wildlife, safari and adventure holidays, with an emphasis on conservation and responsible travel.
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here