Students across the US are leaving their classrooms to protest against gun violence in the country.

Participants are leaving their school buildings at 10am local time and holding 17 minutes of silence – one for each person killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting a month ago.

More than 3,000 walkouts were planned across the US and around the world, organisers said.

Photographers captured the protests as they happened.

Kennedi Lawson, 14, carries a sign as students walk out at Cherry Hill West High School (David Maialetti/AP)

Students from James Ferris High School assemble during a walkout in Jersey City, New Jersey (Julio Cortez/PA)

Students from Douglas Freeman High School in Virginia walk out to protest against gun violence (Steve Helber/AP)

Cherry Hill High School West pupil Chelsea Valle, 16, carries a silhouette cutout representing one of the 17 victims of the shooting(Joe Lamberti/AP)

A sign commemorating the 1999 Columbine High School shooting is collected with other commemorative signs as students at Wissahickon High School in Virginia walk out (Jacqueline Larma/AP)