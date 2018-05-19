In pictures: The story of Harry and Meghan’s wedding

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth just over €2.5 million.
The 88 members of An Garda Síochána ...
A new opinion poll suggests Sinn Féin ...
A man and a woman arrested as part of the ...
Paddy Power-Betfair boss Peter Jackson has said the company is “very keen” ...
Customers are being offered a booklet which ...
The new chairman at Independent News and ...
Italy’s bonds and stocks slumped as ...
Dmitrios Pagourtzis also had several kinds of homemade explosive ...
The director of The Fifth Element denies ...
The Cuban Council of Churches also announced ...
Two people have reportedly been killed in ...
The 22-year-old reminded the judge of the show’s first ...
The Daily Show presenter said the US campaigner would never have ...
The annual celebration of cinema has drawn to a close on the ...
The singer performed at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding reception.
The gem was believed to be a wedding gift from Harry to his bride.
Meghan’s evening reception dress, a ...
The couple were blessed by a spectacular ...
The new Duke of Sussex was applauded when ...
Cork and Tipperary’s Munster SFC semi-final encounter will ...
Fermanagh scored a rare Ulster SFC win over Armagh with a gutsy and disciplined display ...
Tipperary got any rust out of their legs in a 11-point win over Waterford, which ...
Italian has been linked with a Chelsea exit.
19/05/2018 - 17:12:00Back to Royal Wedding Discover Home
It’s been a day to remember as Harry and Meghan tied the knot in a spectacular ceremony at Windsor Castle.
Here’s how the day unfolded:
Crowds gathered down the Long Walk at Windsor Castle on a beautiful day for the royal wedding. (Rick Findler/PA)
A-list celebrities including Amal Clooney and her husband George caused a stir among the early arrivals. (Odd Andersen/PA)
David and Victoria Beckham chat to Sir Elton John and David Furnish, and Sofia Wellesley and James Blunt, ahead of the ceremony (Danny Lawson/PA)
Harry and his best man, the Duke of Cambridge, wore the frockcoat of the Blues and Royals. (Ben Birchall/PA)
The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh arrive (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Meghan Markle drew gasps from the crowd as she arrived in her dress, designed by Clare Waight Keller. (Brian Lawless/PA)
Meghan Markle was met by the Prince of Wales half way up the aisle amid the splendour of St George’s Chapel. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The couple were pronounced man and wife by the Archbishop of Canterbury (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Most Rev Bishop Michael Curry, primate of the Episcopal Church, delivered a passionate sermon (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Doria Ragland, mother of the bride, left the church with the Prince of Wales (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Sealed with a kiss: Harry and Meghan on the the steps of St George’s Chapel (Danny Lawson/PA)
The new Duke and Duchess of Sussex ride in an Ascot Landau through Windsor before cheering crowds (Aaron Chown/PA)
Statistics show that one in 10 baby boys born in 1980, were named John Paul after the historic visit.
Unfortunately, after the long wait, some concertgoers were far from happy.
The White House posted a video including various members of the Trump administration.
“Go walking, that’s what to do - go walking, stepping out is good for you”
A shop in Dublin Airport wants to reward one customer's honesty by giving them free food and drink every time they visit.
Activist and journalist John Waters stormed off Eamon Dunphy's podcast The Stand earlier today during a discussion on the Eighth Amendment.
Talk about grabbing an opportunity with both hands.
Sheffield’s new Lord Mayor was sworn in on Wednesday and he’s already breaking the internet with his incredible official portrait.
