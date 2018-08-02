In pictures: The opening of Cork's first dog cafe

Cork welcomed a cafe yesterday like no other - its' first ever dog cafe.

Bark & Bumble opened its' doors yesterday and it's pawfect.

Located at One Langford Row in Cork City, the cafe caters to humans and canines alike, with coffees and cakes for people as well as fresh-baked treats and boutique shopping for the city's chicest dogs.

This new cafe will soon be your favourite spot to take your furry four-legged friend for a quick cuppa and a treat.

Check out the cute dogs below.

The opening of Cork's first dog cafe

Why not watch the cafe in action in this video.