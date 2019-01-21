In Pictures: Super Wolf Blood Moon

By Rebecca Stiffe

Sunday, January 21st marked a special lunar eclipse that saw the moon appear to glow bright red and seem closer to the earth than normal.

If you didn't manage to get up at 4.41am until 5.43am to see the moon, which will be the last of it's kind for two years, fear not. We have you covered.

Here's a look at some of the best pictures that were captured from around Ireland and the world.

Cork:

Dublin:

Mayo:

Sligo:

Limerick

Kentucky, US:

Pittsburgh, US:

Minnesota, US:

What was your favourite?

