In Pictures: Super Wolf Blood Moon

Sunday, January 21st marked a special lunar eclipse that saw the moon appear to glow bright red and seem closer to the earth than normal.

If you didn't manage to get up at 4.41am until 5.43am to see the moon, which will be the last of it's kind for two years, fear not. We have you covered.

Here's a look at some of the best pictures that were captured from around Ireland and the world.

Cork:

Dublin:

Mayo:

Sligo:

Limerick

Kentucky, US:

Super Blood Wolf Moon over Livermore KY

(thanks Holly Johnson) pic.twitter.com/hX5oWBsQy6 — Ron Rhodes (@RonanRhodes) January 21, 2019

Pittsburgh, US:

The Super Wolf Moon Eclipse over Pittsburgh Pa. #SuperBloodWolfMoon pic.twitter.com/ocx8KiiJPz — Charles Palla (@ChazPalla) January 21, 2019

The Super Wolf Blood Moon rises over the PPG Building in Pittsburgh Pa. #SuperWolfBloodMoon pic.twitter.com/N36RPsecq6 — Charles Palla (@ChazPalla) January 21, 2019

Minnesota, US:

The “super blood wolf moon” is seen above the Cathedral of Saint Paul in St. Paul #Minnesota during totality of Sunday night’s lunar eclipse #SuperBloodWolfMoon #lunareclipse2019 pic.twitter.com/AmsQAnq3q0 — Andrew Krueger (@akpix) January 21, 2019

Was just going to comment on that, @BadAstronomer! Love seeing those stars around the Moon. Here's another quickie processed, cropped shot. pic.twitter.com/YaZ1v1NnB4 — KAS (@kzooastro) January 21, 2019

What was your favourite?