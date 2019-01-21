In Pictures: Super Wolf Blood Moon
Sunday, January 21st marked a special lunar eclipse that saw the moon appear to glow bright red and seem closer to the earth than normal.
If you didn't manage to get up at 4.41am until 5.43am to see the moon, which will be the last of it's kind for two years, fear not. We have you covered.
Here's a look at some of the best pictures that were captured from around Ireland and the world.
Cork:
Cool blood wolf super full moon last night / this morning, pics by @yurtsinireland #cork #purecork @Failte_Ireland #Ireland pic.twitter.com/lWmZrcxkI9— Simon Cocking (@SimonCocking) January 21, 2019
Dublin:
Morning peeps. Worth getting up for this morning. Super Blood Wolf Moon over Three Rock Mountain as seen from Killiney Hill in Dublin. 5.01am 21/01/2019. #RT @VirginMediaIE @IrelandAMVMTV @TeenaGates @sineaddesmond @SixOClockShow @owpg @OPOTY pic.twitter.com/54GZBO9NJ0— Adrian Hendroff (@exp_ireland_mtn) January 21, 2019
Super Blood Wolf Moon.— philsfotos (@philipsfotos) January 21, 2019
Probably the best I could get given the clouds over Dublin.@AstronomyMag @ThePhotoHour @OldDublinTown @OldeEire #lunareclipse2019 #bloodmoon2019 #SuperBloodWolfMoon #dublin #ireland pic.twitter.com/YV7CDpmGSe
Mayo:
Super Blood Wolf Moon 🐺— Gracie Ni G (@GracieNiG) January 21, 2019
21/1/19
Cloudy Mayo Ireland 🌝 #moon #BloodWolfMoon #LunarEclipse @AstronomyIRL @Ciencia_Alcance pic.twitter.com/FVM4kiSkLn
Sligo:
Scenes from the beach this evening and the rising of what will become the super blood wolf moon later tonight. #Strandhill #Sligo #GoStrandhill #WildAtlanticWay #MyWildAtlanticWay #Ireland #sky #sea #beach #notgivingup #hoping #wishing #dreaming #lookingwest Day 1+305 pic.twitter.com/OzJLdsAvyM— John Keating (@terranovadesign) January 20, 2019
Limerick
Kentucky, US:
Super Blood Wolf Moon over Livermore KY— Ron Rhodes (@RonanRhodes) January 21, 2019
(thanks Holly Johnson) pic.twitter.com/hX5oWBsQy6
Pittsburgh, US:
The Super Wolf Moon Eclipse over Pittsburgh Pa. #SuperBloodWolfMoon pic.twitter.com/ocx8KiiJPz— Charles Palla (@ChazPalla) January 21, 2019
The Super Wolf Blood Moon rises over the PPG Building in Pittsburgh Pa. #SuperWolfBloodMoon pic.twitter.com/N36RPsecq6— Charles Palla (@ChazPalla) January 21, 2019
Minnesota, US:
The “super blood wolf moon” is seen above the Cathedral of Saint Paul in St. Paul #Minnesota during totality of Sunday night’s lunar eclipse #SuperBloodWolfMoon #lunareclipse2019 pic.twitter.com/AmsQAnq3q0— Andrew Krueger (@akpix) January 21, 2019
Was just going to comment on that, @BadAstronomer! Love seeing those stars around the Moon. Here's another quickie processed, cropped shot. pic.twitter.com/YaZ1v1NnB4— KAS (@kzooastro) January 21, 2019
What was your favourite?
