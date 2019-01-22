In Pictures: Snowy scenes in the UK as temperatures plunge
Parts of the UK saw snow flurries on Tuesday, while the Met Office issued a yellow warning for ice, which is in place for much of the country until 11am on Wednesday.
But the snowy conditions made for some picturesque scenes across Scotland and northern England.
In Ireland, a snow and ice warning was put in place by Met Éireann until 7pm on Tuesday.
- Press Association
