In pictures: Sky’s the limit for spectacular Bray air show pilots
30/07/2018 - 10:00:00
The crowds who gathered for the yesteday's Bray air display in Co Wicklow, Ireland, despite bad weather were left delighted after a series of spectacular stunts in the sky.
Home favourites such as the Irish Air Corps were joined by the all-star Red Arrows and Royal Jordanian Falcons for the closing day of the event.
High energy performance are on the way…. the BAC167 Strikemasters @StrikeDisplayUK are here at the #BrayAirDisplay #AviationIreland #SummerInBray pic.twitter.com/DsoCIPKA4u— Bray Air Display (@BrayAirShow) July 29, 2018
The Catalina flying boat wowed the crowd yesterday. Watch this truly elegant aircraft gliding through the #Bray skies again now #BrayAirDisplay #AviationIreland #SummerInBray pic.twitter.com/aZp3BOfYZ0— Bray Air Display (@BrayAirShow) July 29, 2018
- Press Association
