In pictures: Pope Francis arrives in Ireland visiting Áras and Dublin Castle

Pope Francis has begun his historic two-day visit to Ireland.

Since his arrival, he has been greeted by President Michale D Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin and by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Dublin Castle.

In Dublin Castle the Pontiff delivered a speech, speaking of his of his “pain and shame” at the failure of church authorities to tackle the “grave scandal” of clerical abuse in Ireland.