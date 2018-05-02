In Pictures: Otter-ly adorable health check at Chester Zoo

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has denied there is a conflict of interest in HSE boss Tony ...
Five baby otters have had their first health check-up at Chester Zoo.
The Asian short-clawed otter pups, born to parents Annie and Wallace, were weighed and microchipped by keeper Hannah Sievewright.
Asian short-clawed otters are found in various parts of Asia, from India to China (Peter Byrne/PA)
The species is listed by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature as vulnerable to extinction (Peter Byrne/PA)
The otter pups are 10 weeks old (Peter Byrne/PA)
Mum Annie was born on September 5 2014Dad Wallace was born on Jan 31 2013The species is sometimes referred to as the Oriental small-clawed otter or small-clawed otterThey have short but flexible, sensitive claws, useful for digging, climbing and also for grabbing and holding on to preyThey are the smallest of the otters and in the wild live in small groups across Asia from India and Nepal to the Philippines, Indonesia, China, Singapore, Malaysia and ThailandThey mainly eat crabs, fish and other water creatures
Keepers insert a microchip (Peter Byrne/PA)
