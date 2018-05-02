In Pictures: Otter-ly adorable health check at Chester Zoo

Five baby otters have had their first health check-up at Chester Zoo.

The Asian short-clawed otter pups, born to parents Annie and Wallace, were weighed and microchipped by keeper Hannah Sievewright.

Asian short-clawed otters are found in various parts of Asia, from India to China (Peter Byrne/PA)

The species is listed by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature as vulnerable to extinction (Peter Byrne/PA)

The otter pups are 10 weeks old (Peter Byrne/PA)

  • Mum Annie was born on September 5 2014
  • Dad Wallace was born on Jan 31 2013
  • The species is sometimes referred to as the Oriental small-clawed otter or small-clawed otter
  • They have short but flexible, sensitive claws, useful for digging, climbing and also for grabbing and holding on to prey
  • They are the smallest of the otters and in the wild live in small groups across Asia from India and Nepal to the Philippines, Indonesia, China, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand
  • They mainly eat crabs, fish and other water creatures

Keepers insert a microchip (Peter Byrne/PA)

- Press Association
