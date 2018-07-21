In pictures: Kapow! Colourful costumes abound at Comic-Con 2018

The actors promoting their latest films and television series aren’t the only stars of Comic-Con International — the thousands of fans who don elaborate costumes for the convention help to boost its unique atmosphere.

The four-day extravaganza provides some amazing mash-ups of pop culture — zombies mingling with superheroes from various comics and plenty of other custom creations.

An estimated 130,000 people descend on the San Diego Convention Centre for Comic-Con, which features panels on everything from comic books to Hollywood blockbusters.

Dressed as Wonder Woman, Issa Jamie, five, is joined by her mother Miriam and sister, Bonnie as they arrive for 2018 Comic-Con International at the San Diego Convention Centre. (Richard Vogel/AP)

Emily Escevarria, of San Diego, shows off her costume as Starfire from the “Teen Titans Go!” television series. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Juliana Bove, of San Diego, dressed as Pennywise from the film It (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

A guest dressed as The Junk Lady from Labyrinth. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Ramsey Tugoz of Long Beach, California, dressed as the Night King from Game of Thrones. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Is it Elecro – or is it Jeff Rose of Los Angeles? (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Mike Asanuma of Los Angeles controls a puppet version of the Guardians of the Galaxy character Rocket Raccoon. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Austin Powers… as played by Mark Sherman, flanked by Fembots Gayle Sherman and Samantha Sherman. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Captains America Cathrine Morgan, left, of Houston, and Trudy Alison, of Austin. (Gregory Bull)

Far Kaka, left, and her sister Sabeen pose as Coneheads. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Politics comes to Comic-Con as Fernanda Ambrosious, left, and Cristin Eleni, of San Diego, dress as characters from The Handmaid’s Tale. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

- Press Association