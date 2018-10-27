In pictures: Jazz Fest takes over the streets of Cork city
The Guinness Cork Jazz Fest continues to brighten the spirits of visitors and locals alike with buskers and musical acts taking to the streets of the city.
See the goings-on and the musical talent on offer around the city in pictures.
Cork Jazz fest continues today and runs through until Bank Holiday Monday.
Check out the events taking place across the city here.
