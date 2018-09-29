In Pictures: Ink aficionados gather for International Tattoo Convention

The Pro Life campaign has accused the Minister for Health Simon ...
Detectives in the North are investigating ...
A man in his late 30s has been arrested after ...
Presidential candidate Liadh Ní Riada ...
The firm issued a warning about its trans-European supply chain, ...
Ireland must apply for membership of the ...
Shares in Facebook fell more than 3% as the ...
Cork is primed to “capture future waves ...
The United States has around 2,000 troops in northern Syria, working with local forces ...
Witness Chad Hammel told the TV station the ...
The 68-year-old posed with the core team ...
St Mark’s Basilica and the elegant, ...
The rapper has already lent his nickname to an album.
The actor sat patiently while Jasmine gave him a pink manicure.
The Crown star has grappled with self-doubt.
Rocketman is due to be released next year.
The 14th International Tattoo Convention is being held in east ...
That’s more than a ton of pumpkin. ...
The York fiesta saw 50 balloons take to the ...
Former Ireland rugby player Mike Ross spoke ...
Second-half tries from Garry Ringrose and Sean Cronin did the ...
Sturridge came off the bench to score and ensure the Reds remain unbeaten in the ...
Tiger Woods was “p****d off” to lose all three of his matches to Europe’s ...
Aguero has been suffering from a foot issue since the beginning ...
Tattoo fans from around the world have been showing off their body art at an event in east London.
The 14th International London Tattoo Convention is being held at Tobacco Dock in the Docklands.
Craig Mannifield displays his head art (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Tattoo artist Sakyo, right, and Wang Ching-Tun, both of Diao Zuo tattoo studio (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Tattoo artist Horisumi works on a Japanese Tebori hand poke tattoo (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Two women show off some extensive ink (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Catalin Onc favours slogan tattoos (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Taking advantage of a mild autumn day (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Women show off their tattoos at Tobacco Dock (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A dramatic display in east London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Accessories add to the impact (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
- Press Association
The drama unfolded in a Denmark zoo as the chick's parents daily paddle.
Irishman James Toft is on cloud nine this week and with good reason.
This would definitely improve your daily commute.
“We are forever grateful. I will never forget what u have done for my boy u truly are a legend"
Prepare your Instagram feed!
Action, stunts and Daniel O’Donnell; what more could you want from a feature-length movie.
All he had to do was look out of his window.
You may have to switch to chamomile.
