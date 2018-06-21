In Pictures: Crowds gather for summer solstice sunrise at Stonehenge

Met Eireann has forecast sunny spells and rising temperatures ...
Irish man James Quinn has been sentenced ...
Parents are being urged to rethink allowing ...
It follows the jailing yesterday of the former ...
Download our app
Bookings open today with the first flights taking off next March. ...
More than 200 Lloyds Pharmacy employees are ...
The head of AIB says the bank will not pay ...
Severe cuts to Tourism Ireland’s marketing ...
Anders Breivik challenged the conditions of his detention, particularly the fact ...
Jens Stoltenberg has urged Western allies ...
Nasa says scientists have found 95% of near-Earth ...
Theresa May has welcomed passage of her flagship ...
The show is returning after a six-year absence.
The actor also said he is happy to be single in his later years.
He sports a small grey moustache and goatee.
Porowski revealed his plans for a “fast-casual” eatery ...
An award-winning brewery located in the ‘best Halloween ...
The popular social media app Instagram has ...
The Coca-Cola London Eye also opened extra-early ...
Help arrived after a passer-by heard meows ...
Jorginho transfer to Manchester City ‘agreed’ and Lucas Torreira’s ...
Juve teed up his signing by posting a video on Twitter of the ...
Former England midfielder takes Rams to Berkshire on opening day of season.
Joe Schmidt will start Ireland captain Peter O’Mahony at ...
21/06/2018 - 09:13:00Back to Discover Home
Solstice-watchers were gifted with clear skies at Stonehenge, where they saw in the longest day of the year.
Thousands gathered at the ancient site in Wiltshire to see the sun rise over the horizon at 4.52am.
People gathered on Wednesday evening at Stonehenge, where it is believed solstices have been celebrated for thousands of years (Ben Birchall/PA)
A selfie at sunset ahead of an early start in the morning (Ben Birchall/PA)
Some took a more traditional approach to the ancient celebration (Ben Birchall/PA)
Attendees had their patience rewarded with a glorious sunrise (Ben Birchall/PA)
English Heritage said it was a perfect morning for the occasion (Ben Birchall/PA)
Hula-hooping at the Henge (Ben Birchall/PA)
Some were in the mood for music (Ben Birchall/PA)
Up to 25,000 people were expected to gather (Ben Birchall/PA)
English Heritage asked those attending to respect the stones (Ben Birchall/PA)
Blending the ancient and modern (Ben Birchall/PA)
On the summer solstice, the sun rises behind the Heel Stone, the ancient entrance to the Stone Circle, and rays of sunlight are channelled into the centre of the monument (Ben Birchall/PA)
Meanwhile, the Coca-Cola London Eye opened early to solstice-watchers (Jonathan Hordle/PA)
It was the first time the attraction has opened to mark the occasion (Jonathan Hordle/PA)
The city skyline at sunrise was a stark contrast to Stonehenge (Jonathan Hordle/PA)
- Press Association
"I couldn’t have made it any more easier for them unless I put a big sign up on it for them saying, ‘please steal me today’"
The doggo knew exactly what to do, but the person approached obviously didn’t.
The Yorkshire terrier barked in response to rescue dogs to alert them to the girl’s location.
Whoops!
After their team's 2-1 win over Poland, some fans decided to stay back and help with the cleanup.
Many scientific studies have concluded that the presence of pets can substantially reduce a person’s stress level in the workplace, increased job satisfaction, team co-operation and morale.
‘1 out of 5. Do not recommend this household.’
A sterling effort in more ways than one.
Join the conversation - comment here