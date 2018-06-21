In Pictures: Crowds gather for summer solstice sunrise at Stonehenge

Solstice-watchers were gifted with clear skies at Stonehenge, where they saw in the longest day of the year.

Thousands gathered at the ancient site in Wiltshire to see the sun rise over the horizon at 4.52am.

People gathered on Wednesday evening at Stonehenge, where it is believed solstices have been celebrated for thousands of years (Ben Birchall/PA)

A selfie at sunset ahead of an early start in the morning (Ben Birchall/PA)

Some took a more traditional approach to the ancient celebration (Ben Birchall/PA)

Attendees had their patience rewarded with a glorious sunrise (Ben Birchall/PA)

English Heritage said it was a perfect morning for the occasion (Ben Birchall/PA)

Hula-hooping at the Henge (Ben Birchall/PA)

Some were in the mood for music (Ben Birchall/PA)

Up to 25,000 people were expected to gather (Ben Birchall/PA)

English Heritage asked those attending to respect the stones (Ben Birchall/PA)

Blending the ancient and modern (Ben Birchall/PA)

On the summer solstice, the sun rises behind the Heel Stone, the ancient entrance to the Stone Circle, and rays of sunlight are channelled into the centre of the monument (Ben Birchall/PA)

Meanwhile, the Coca-Cola London Eye opened early to solstice-watchers (Jonathan Hordle/PA)

It was the first time the attraction has opened to mark the occasion (Jonathan Hordle/PA)

The city skyline at sunrise was a stark contrast to Stonehenge (Jonathan Hordle/PA)

- Press Association