In Pictures: Condiment campaigners fight Salad Cream name change
Campaigners have taken to the streets of London to protest against controversial proposals to change the name of Salad Cream.
Heinz is considering changing the name to Sandwich Cream because few customers actually use it on salads.
The popular brand has been known as Salad Cream for 104 years, and fans are not happy with the mooted change.
- Press Association
