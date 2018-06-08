In Pictures: Condiment campaigners fight Salad Cream name change

Campaigners have taken to the streets of London to protest against controversial proposals to change the name of Salad Cream.

Heinz is considering changing the name to Sandwich Cream because few customers actually use it on salads.

The popular brand has been known as Salad Cream for 104 years, and fans are not happy with the mooted change.

Consumers protest outside a London branch of Tesco (David Parry/PA)

Kraft Heinz said it was reviewing the brand’s name after research found just 14% of consumers use it on salads (David Parry/PA)

But the news hasn’t gone down well among these fans of the original name (David Parry/PA)

A decision on a name change is due to be made by September, Heinz said (David Parry/PA)

- Press Association