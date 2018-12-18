In Pictures: Christmas comes early for zoo animals

A manhunt is underway after a man was stabbed in his home on ...
Drugs worth €100,000 were found in a ...
Fine Gael ministers were accused by a Cabinet ...
Katherine Zappone said the review of the ...
Download our app
Irish Ferries says it is unlikely to operate a service in 2019 ...
The Dalata Hotel Group has said it has seen ...
A director of an Irish subsidiary of the ...
A bill targeting a ban on all future drilling ...
The former national security adviser is to be the first White ...
It is believed a pressure cooker explosion ...
The SNP, Liberal Democrats, Plaid Cymru and ...
The campaigning group Grenfell United said ...
Picture This have just announced they will play a one-off gig in Dublin tonight.
The celebrity musicians have been involved in a five-year battle ...
Marshall directed Hollywood films including Big and Jumpin’ Jack Flash.
The TV star said she will be walking away with ‘so many ...
The presents will leave her with a “present from Ken” ...
‘For some reason the tree is over the ...
Whipsnade Zoo hung stockings for tigers and ...
Social media users took to Twitter to admit ...
Guardiola continues to succeed at City but offered words of comfort ...
The Brewers booked themselves a place in the last four with victory ...
The Reds are looking to stay at the top.
The Argentinian signed a new five-year deal at the London club in May.
18/12/2018 - 17:09:00Back to Discover Home
Christmas has come early for some of the animals who live at a zoo in England.
Whipsnade Zoo in Bedfordshire near Dunstable has given tigers, monkeys and penguins some festive treats a week before Christmas Day.An early gift for a cheeky monkey at Whipsnade Zoo in Dunstable, Bedfordshire (Joe Giddens/PA)
A squirrel monkey finds nuts hidden in festive wrappings (Joe Giddens/PA)
The tasty treats were hidden in tiny stockings suspended from a rope line … (Joe Giddens/PA)
… Which made shaking the presents before opening a feat of balance as well as patience (Joe Giddens/PA)
Six-month-old Amur tiger cub Dmitir got a Christmas stocking (Joe Giddens/PA)
Packmate Makari wasn’t going to let him have all the fun (Joe Giddens/PA)
And like most babies, the tigers at Whipsnade seemed to have more fun with the packaging … (Joe Giddens/PA)
… than the presents inside (Joe Giddens/PA)
Meanwhile, the rockhopper penguins unwrapped their present boxes to reveal fishy treats (Joe Giddens/PA)
- Press Association
An audience member caught Catriona Gray’s mother and father on camera.
With weather warnings and storms making headlines in recent days, Santa Claus has written to the children of Ireland to reassure them that he will be able to make his deliveries this Christmas.
Jonathan Stanley’s efforts are so realistic they’ve got his mum worried.
With just over a week left until Christmas Day, many people are planning their drive home to spend the festive season with friends and family.
Storm Deidre brought challenging conditions.
Griffin was handed a certificate for his efforts.
A Cork woman has paid tribute to her brother after he risked his own life in a selfless act of brotherly love.
It was so amazing even he couldn’t believe he’d done it.
Join the conversation - comment here