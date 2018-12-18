In Pictures: Christmas comes early for zoo animals

Christmas has come early for some of the animals who live at a zoo in England.

Whipsnade Zoo in Bedfordshire near Dunstable has given tigers, monkeys and penguins some festive treats a week before Christmas Day. An early gift for a cheeky monkey at Whipsnade Zoo in Dunstable, Bedfordshire (Joe Giddens/PA)

A squirrel monkey finds nuts hidden in festive wrappings (Joe Giddens/PA)

The tasty treats were hidden in tiny stockings suspended from a rope line … (Joe Giddens/PA)

… Which made shaking the presents before opening a feat of balance as well as patience (Joe Giddens/PA)

Six-month-old Amur tiger cub Dmitir got a Christmas stocking (Joe Giddens/PA)

Packmate Makari wasn’t going to let him have all the fun (Joe Giddens/PA)

And like most babies, the tigers at Whipsnade seemed to have more fun with the packaging … (Joe Giddens/PA)

… than the presents inside (Joe Giddens/PA)

Meanwhile, the rockhopper penguins unwrapped their present boxes to reveal fishy treats (Joe Giddens/PA)

