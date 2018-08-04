In Pictures: Belfast Pride parade brings a rainbow to the streets
Thousands of people in Northern Ireland’s LGBTQ community and their supporters have taken to the streets for the annual Pride parade in Belfast.
The parade marks the culmination of a high-profile week of talks and events.
Mayor of Belfast @DeirdreHargey with @bakermckenzie at the 🍽️ Official Pride Breakfast 🍽️— Belfast Pride (@belfastpride) August 4, 2018
🌈#bproud2018
🌈#ComeOutforChange pic.twitter.com/UDxX6An1Pk
Some of our furry parade participants #ComeOutForChange #DogsatPride pic.twitter.com/pFIw2IWzaX— Belfast Pride (@belfastpride) August 4, 2018
- Press Association
