Impressionist Shane Cunningham is back with a St Patrick's Day-inspired sketch ahead of Vicar Street gig

By Breda Graham

Back at it again with the stand-up!

Celebrity impressionist Shane Cunningham is back with a hilarious take on Brendan O’Connor’s Cutting Edge ahead of his upcoming Vicar Street gig.

Shane Cunningham will take to the stage at Vicar Street on April 6.

Some very special guests join Brendan ahead of a busy week for our little country in Shane’s latest sketch.

Tommy Tiernan reflects on his participation in the St Patrick’s Day parades back in the day, George Hook anticipates Ireland’s clash against England at Twickenham and Leo Varadkar would rather enjoy a pint with former Taoiseach Enda Kenny than make his St Patrick’s Day trip stateside.

Shane is set to make his Vicar Street debut alongside some stellar Irish comedians this coming April.

The Galway native who has made quite the impression on the public with his ability to impersonate well-known characters will perform a sold-out Vicar Street venue alongside Irish comedians Farmer Michael and Kathleen.

Shane, who has received attention from his online videos can since be recognised through his performances at weddings, socials, balls, and from his success on national radio and television, has just returned from a tour of the UK with Farmer Michael and Kathleen and will appear at Vicar Street, Dublin on April 6 as support to Ireland's most infamous comedic duo.

For Shane, there is no better feeling than the ability to make a crowd laugh when performing live and following a successful UK tour in which he did just that, he is now looking forward to facing an Irish audience.

“Only people in this business will understand the feeling of cracking the crowd,” he told the Irish Examiner.

Looking forward to taking to the stage at Vicar St. In #justover3weeks #teapottour — Shane Cunningham (@ShanesVoices) March 16, 2018

“It’s one thing to stand up and tell jokes but when you engage with your audience like I do and make them the centre of attention then I, as an entertainer, feel what the crowd feels.”

No stranger to pushing the boat out when it comes to his spot-on impressions of many well-known celebrities and politicians alike, Shane’s take on Daniel O’Donnell and President Michael D Higgins proved a success when showcased to a US audience at a charity gig while on vacation to the US.

During his time across the Atlantic, Shane fell in love with the country and plans to return this summer to perform a gig in DTUT Café in New York City on June 15 and 16 following an agreement with his US management, Overcoat Management.

"It’s always great to leave Ireland and still receive a warm reception. Us Irish have such a big community around the world and it’s only when you venture outside the country you realise that,” he said.

“It's the same with the US, I’m told, so I’m really looking forward to that.”

There really is no place like home, however, and Shane, who is in the midst of preparation of material for his upcoming gig, is looking forward to his first performance at Vicar Street.

“I think no matter where you go, be it the UK or America, it’s always uplifting to return home and perform at a sold-out Vicar Street gig. It’s the best feeling and I can't wait for April 6,” he said.

