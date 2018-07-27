Images of tonight's lunar eclipse from around the world
A total lunar eclipse is taking place tonight, with the moon expected to turn red in the longest eclipse this century.
Unfortunately, heavy rainfall and cloud cover across the country means it is unlikely that Irish skygazers will get a clear look at the blood moon.
Other countries have had much better luck, with people sharing some stellar shots from across the globe.
Spectacular blood moon in Pakistan ... pic.twitter.com/19FjWB4EAr— Umar Saif (@umarsaif) July 27, 2018
Lunar eclipse in Palestine, captured from the occupied Hebron city "Al-Khalil" #LunarEclipse pic.twitter.com/4hqGvr6FmE— Muhammad Smiry 🇵🇸 Gaza (@MuhammadSmiry) July 27, 2018
A "blood moon" is rising across Asia, Europe and the Middle East because of the lunar eclipse. It’s the longest lunar eclipse we’ll see until 2123. pic.twitter.com/hng31yVocO— AJ+ (@ajplus) July 27, 2018
#LunarEclipse #lunareclipse2018 South Africa— divine kabwe (@divine_kabwe) July 27, 2018
My amzing little brother took the pic. pic.twitter.com/R2IoIHCafx
blood moon in Sivas, it's amazing #aytutulması #BloodMoon pic.twitter.com/kxG2ygCH0m— Emre A. (@emresprdvm) July 27, 2018
My pics are improving... using the most basic telescope 🙈 let’s just say this amateur astronomer will be working through the night to get a perfect shot pic.twitter.com/jzVh5o0Vqm— Lindelani Mnguni, PhD. (@DrLindelaniM) July 27, 2018
Durban, South Africa. Watching it on a very clear night, through the telescope. pic.twitter.com/MpBxWukV8X— Barbara Barker-Cobb (@barbsll) July 27, 2018
Earth casting its shadow.....im just in AWE! SPECTACULAR #EclipseLunar #LunarEclipse #Joburg #canonphotography pic.twitter.com/iDFsv914aq— Clarence Watts SDB (@clarencesdb) July 27, 2018
Tonight's eclipse timeline for Ireland is as follows:
8.30pm: Total eclipse begins. Below horizon. Not directly visible.
9.21pm: Maximum eclipse. Below horizon. Not directly visible.
9.22pm: Moonrise. Below horizon. Not directly visible.
9.26pm: Maximum. This is when the eclipse reaches its greatest magnitude while the entire moon is above the horizon. The true maximum cannot be seen as the moon is then below the horizon. The advice from timeanddate.com is to go a high point or find a clear area with free sight to east/southeast for the best view.
10.13pm: Total eclipse ends. Moon close to horizon so make sure you have free sight to southeast.
11.19pm: Partial eclipse ends.
12.28am: Penumbral eclipse ends.
Watch live
If you want to watch the eclipse in real-time, NASA is providing a live steam as it unfolds:
