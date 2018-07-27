Images of tonight's lunar eclipse from around the world

A total lunar eclipse is taking place tonight, with the moon expected to turn red in the longest eclipse this century.

Unfortunately, heavy rainfall and cloud cover across the country means it is unlikely that Irish skygazers will get a clear look at the blood moon.

A full moon with a pinkish tinge rises behind the ancient temple of Poseidon in cape Sounio, about 40 miles south of Athens (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)

Other countries have had much better luck, with people sharing some stellar shots from across the globe.

A blood moon rises over Tel Aviv, Israel (Ariel Schalit/AP)

The moon turns red as seen from Lucerne, Switzerland (Urs Flueeler/PA)

A blood moon rises over Turkish capital Ankara (Burhan Ozbilici/AP)

The moon rises past the Colosseum in Rome (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

The moon turns red in Bernkastel-Kues, Germany (Harald Tittel/AP)

Cloud begins to obscure the moon over Sydney, Australia (Rick Rycroft/AP)

A blood moon is seem with Mars on the bottom right (white dot) from Nairobi, Kenya (Sayyid Abdul Azim/AP)

Tonight's eclipse timeline for Ireland is as follows:

8.30pm: Total eclipse begins. Below horizon. Not directly visible.

9.21pm: Maximum eclipse. Below horizon. Not directly visible.

9.22pm: Moonrise. Below horizon. Not directly visible.

9.26pm: Maximum. This is when the eclipse reaches its greatest magnitude while the entire moon is above the horizon. The true maximum cannot be seen as the moon is then below the horizon. The advice from timeanddate.com is to go a high point or find a clear area with free sight to east/southeast for the best view.

10.13pm: Total eclipse ends. Moon close to horizon so make sure you have free sight to southeast.

11.19pm: Partial eclipse ends.

12.28am: Penumbral eclipse ends.

If you want to watch the eclipse in real-time, NASA is providing a live steam as it unfolds:

