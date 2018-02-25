'I'm going to have words with you later!': Una O'Hagan signs off on final Six One

Newsreader Una O'Hagan has signed off her final broadcast for RTE's Six one.

She announced her intention to go earlier this month, after 34 years with the station.

She said that she felt the time was right, but banned all use of the word retirement, saying that at only 55 she intends to continue working in one shape or another.

Una had expected to slip quietly into the night, but her colleagues had other ideas and paid her a lovely video tribute this evening.

All the best Una!