I’m A Celeb fans furious after Anne Hegerty is voted to take part in the next bushtucker trial

I’m a Celebrity fans were left furious last night after Anne Hegerty was voted to take part in the newest bushtucker trial by the public.

The 60-year-old, who’s better known as The Governess on ITV game show The Chase, was diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome in 2007 and has found the jungle particularly difficult, especially at the beginning of the series.

In the first few days, she experienced a ‘freakout’ during one of her first trials, Monstrous Monoliths.

“I’m sorry, I can’t do it anymore, I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here,” she called out after six kilos of mealworms and slime were dumped on her.

Since then, the quizmaster has been ruled out of a number of trials on medical grounds, until now.

Last night the British public voted her as the campmate to take part in Helish Hospital, a trail which will see her search for stars in a series of rooms within the hospital, coming face to face with jungle critters and nasties.

While Anne's fellow camp mates gave her words of encouragement, many viewers at home were outraged by the outcome.
By Anna O'Donoghue

