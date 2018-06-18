If you’ve never seen a policeman exercising on a trampoline, here’s your chance

Community policing encompasses many activities, but a police officer from east Hertfordshire has taken building relationships with the public to new heights.

Sergeant Duncan Wallace was captured on film bouncing on a mini trampoline at a community event in Buntingford at the weekend.

If he was hoping to keep his session with Bounce Fit a secret, he will be disappointed – the video was shared by his boss, chief inspector Gerry McDonald.

I know I am going to get killed for posting this clip of Ps Wallace but fell that it has to be seen @EHertsRrlPolice @HertfordPolice @BStortPolice @NFUHerts @BuntingfordTC pic.twitter.com/WyiIlFpdr0 — East Herts Police (@CiMcdonald) June 16, 2018

In full kit, including a hi-vis top and heavy boots, Wallace is seen raising his knees and following instructions, with a big grin on his face.

The tweet received a positive response, garnering over 600 likes and comments from the public and other police forces.

Looking goood Mr Wallace 😂😂😂👍 — S&P First Responders (@StandandPuckCFR) June 17, 2018

Brilliant , community policing at its very best. Well done Duncan xx — Helen McCash (@HelenMcCash) June 17, 2018

hilarious 😂 — Warrington Police (@PoliceWarr) June 16, 2018

We hope he was wearing a pedometer – every little helps!

- Press Association