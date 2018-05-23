If you’ve ever wondered what a photocopy of a cat is like, look no further

The world may associate photocopiers with drunken office party exploits, but this cat is proving animals can get involved too.

Wanda, 18, from Indonesia, was helping her mum with work when Bubu the cat jumped onto the photocopier.

my cat sit on my printer and... gue fotocopy.. pic.twitter.com/kUqf5YO7Tl — oneda is wanda (@daysheek) May 21, 2018

Once he was up there, Wanda thought it would be funny to see what Bubu looked like from underneath, and hit the photocopy button.

Sure enough, the results were pretty funny.

The copy shows a white stripe running down Bubu’s body and his cute little paws perched on the glass.

What other animals would look good on the photocopier?

