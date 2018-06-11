If you're hoping to catch a glimpse of Pope Francis, here's his Irish visit itinerary

Pope Francis will visit Ireland on the 25th and 26th of August as part of the World Meeting of Families.

His schedule includes a visit to the President at Áras an Uachtaráin, the Capuchin Day Centre, and the Pro-Cathedral on the August 25.

He will give a speech in Dublin Castle at midday and will host the feast of the families in Croke Park that night.

His Holiness will fly to Knock the following morning, where he will visit the Knock Shrine.

He will then return to Dublin to say mass at the Phoenix Park at 3pm. A farewell ceremony will be the last event in his itinerary, after which the Pope will depart for Rome.

Below is the full breakdown of the itinerary of his visit.

Saturday, August 25

10.30am: Arrival at Dublin airport with official welcome

11.15am: Arrival at Áras an Uachtaráin and official meeting with President Michael D Higgins.

12.10pm: Arrival at Dublin Castle for meeting with authorities, civil society and diplomatic corps followed by a speech by Pope Francis.

3.30pm: Visit to St Mary's Pro-Cathedral

4.30pm: Private visit to the day centre for homeless families of the Capuchin Fathers.

7.45pm: Feast of families in Croke Park followed by a speech by Pope Francis.

Sunday, August 26

9.20am: Arrival at Knock Airport

9.45am: Arrival at Knock Shrine followed by an Angelus on the square led by Pope Francis.

11.50am: Arrival back in Dublin Airport

2.30pm: Arrival at Phoenix Park followed by Holy Mass and meeting with the Bishops in the Convent of the Dominican Sisters.

6,30pm: Farewell ceremony at Dublin Airport

6.45pm: Departe Dublin Airport for Rome.