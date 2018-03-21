If you love Cork you'll enjoy this new report on the city and its revitalisation

A local authority has set up a special unit to make strategic property purchases, as a mini-boom worth an estimated €700m surges in Cork City.

Ann Doherty, the chief executive of Cork City Council, confirmed the move this week during a "Cork City Revitalisation -People, Place, Progress" briefing for business leaders on the city centre’s revitalisation.

As part of the launch the group published a report on the city centre's revitalisation entitled "A City on the Rise is Beautiful Thing". It contains a swathe of stats that anyone with a link to the city will enjoy.

​Event MC Deirdre O'Shaughnessy, Paul McGuirk, Cork City Co-ordinator, Cork City Council and Clara O'Neill representing the Victorian Quarter pictured at the "Cork City Centre Revitalisation - People, Place, Progress" event. Picture: Brian Lougheed

For more interesting stats and facts read the full report below or at this link

At the briefing Ms Doherty said a strategic acquisitions unit will now assess potential sites in the city and acquire them, when necessary.

“We also established a derelict sites unit with additional staff who are working with building owners to bring more sites and buildings back into use. Seventy-five sites in the city are now on the register with others being processed,” she said.

She outlined recent developments, including JCD’s Capitol project, which included the restoration of the historic Oyster Tavern, and which removed 11 derelict sites from the city centre; the opening of Nano Nagle Place; O’Callaghan Properties’ Navigation House office block; JCD’s new office block; Dalata’s new Maldron hotel on South Mall; UCC’s development of a business school at 1 Lapps Quay; and CIT’s refurbishment of 46 Grand Parade.

She said there are “many more exciting projects” under way or in the planning pipeline. But she could not say when work will start on the 6,000-capacity events centre. “Enormous work has been carried out in recent weeks by Minister Coveney and all involved to hammer out a deal that will make the events centre happen. It hasn’t been easy but we are very close to the end of this process.”

She described the Government’s Project 2040 investment plan as a “huge vote of confidence in the future and potential of the city” to act as a counterbalance to Dublin. But she said the provision of housing and the delivery of flood defences are vital.

“The river is one of Cork’s greatest assets but we must remain honest and open-minded about how our relationship with the river is maintained. We all want a prosperous, sustainable city but we have to bring certainty in relation to flooding and we must do that as sensitively as is practicable.”

The briefing was organised by the council and the CORE Partnership, which involves the council, Cork Chamber, Cork Business Association, Gardaí, Bus Éireann, as well as representatives from the hospitality and retail sectors.

CORE has helped deliver a range of initiatives, including the Long Table Dinner event, Cork Coffee Weekend and Feelgood Friday.

- Eoin English and Digital Desk