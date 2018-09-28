If you can relate to this video then you may be a tea addict

Studies* show that one in three Irish people have an addiction that is rarely talked about.

One that’s rife in homes, workplaces and schools around the country and continuously goes undiagnosed.

Yes, we’re talking about tea.

Thankfully Foil, Arms and Hog have finally got down to the bottom of it, and if you can relate to any of these symptoms, then you may too have to switch to chamomile.

*Well, we asked around the office.

By Anna O'Donoghue

