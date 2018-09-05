"If in doubt, check it out" - New CCCahoots video highlights breast cancer awareness

CCCahoots are back and making us laugh for a good cause.

The comedy trio has made a hilarious video for Cork Pink Week ahead of Breast Cancer awareness month to highlight the importance of checking your breasts.

Throughout the video, we’re reminded of the common misconceptions surrounding breast cancer like how it’s often seen as only affecting women in their 40s/50s.

In Ireland, 1 in 9 women will develop breast cancer during their lifetime

From bazongas to floppy dobbies, whatever you call them it’s important to check your breasts because your health is your responsibility.

The message is clear, “If in doubt, check it out.”

If you want to know how more about breast cancer or how to self-check for lumps then you'll find more information on Breast Cancer Ireland's website.