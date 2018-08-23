If dating apps had been around in the 18th century what would your bio say?

Do you ever wonder how different things would be if our great ancestors had access to dating apps back in the 18th century?

Reddit user TheBakeryIsOpen asked for people on the website to give their suggestions as to what a Tinder bio from the 1700s might look like – and users did not disappoint.

Here are the best answers, that might have you feeling grateful for the dating scene in this day and age.

1. You might have had to lower your standards back then…

Comment from discussion ToThinkCritically’s comment from discussion "What would a Tinder bio say if it was in the 1700s?"

2. Racy.

Comment from discussion KommandCBZhi’s comment from discussion "What would a Tinder bio say if it was in the 1700s?"

3. This statement has since been modernised.

Comment from discussion PhDMg’s comment from discussion "What would a Tinder bio say if it was in the 1700s?"

4. This user pointed out that you wouldn’t have a profile pic.

Comment from discussion WhirlyNoodle’s comment from discussion "What would a Tinder bio say if it was in the 1700s?"

5. The ‘location’ setting would have a wider reach.

Comment from discussion svetambara’s comment from discussion "What would a Tinder bio say if it was in the 1700s?"

6. Things were definitely done differently.

Comment from discussion sonynxsandos’s comment from discussion "What would a Tinder bio say if it was in the 1700s?"

7. “You only live 40 years”.

Comment from discussion SkeetSkeetUlrich1’s comment from discussion "What would a Tinder bio say if it was in the 1700s?"

8. Sounds about right!

Comment from discussion HydroSword’s comment from discussion "What would a Tinder bio say if it was in the 1700s?"

9. This would be a hit with old-age Tinder users.

Comment from discussion CanadianJogger’s comment from discussion "What would a Tinder bio say if it was in the 1700s?"

10. Lastly, this strong 1700s Tinder bio.

Comment from discussion joshdaro4real’s comment from discussion "What would a Tinder bio say if it was in the 1700s?"

- Press Association