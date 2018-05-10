If books were doors, here are 8 places they might lead

Books are so often a means of escapism, but what if they were literally an escape route to a secret room?

That’s the question with which imaginative Twitter user Becky Cloonan has tasked her followers.

If you had a secret passage behind a bookcase that opened by pulling a single book, what book would it be? Where would it lead? — Becky Cloonan 🔮 (@beckycloonan) May 9, 2018

Here are eight of the best answers.

1. A classic piece of literature by Tarō Gomi for a route to one of the simpler joys of life.

Everybody Poops. And it would lead to my private bathroom. — Evan (@TheRealEvanS) May 9, 2018

2. Douglas Adams for a way to store “the most massively useful thing an interstellar hitchhiker can have”.

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy and it’d lead to my super secret towel room (keeping the good towels for myself/space travel). — Kenny Porter ☕️⚡️🍩 (@KenBlakePorter) May 9, 2018

3. Some William Faulkner, for a place to make some noise.

The sound and the fury, and it would lead to a soundproof room where I can vent my rage by screaming, yet my family still thinks I’m sane. — Cody (@shippy710) May 9, 2018

4. An autobiography, to ensure nobody discovered it.

Hulk Hogan's autobiography, because I know no one would touch it. It would lead to the mancave, where I go to be manly...and cry a lot. — Comics By Mark (@ComicsByMark) May 9, 2018

5. Some raunchiness from EL James, for deception.

50 Shades - leather bound walled hallway. Leads to my toilet. — John Dickie (@johnpdickie) May 9, 2018

6. An ancient Chinese military treatise to shield a secret vigilante identity.

Sun Tzu's "The Art of War" and The Batcave for obvious reasons! — Sébastien (@SebastienOS) May 9, 2018

7. A mountaineering textbook to help you get to a place where you can practice.

Mountaineering: The Freedom of the Hills, Upernavik Greenland. — John J McMullen (@johnjmcmullen) May 9, 2018

8. A book leading to more books.

I’d want the book/lever to be a proper secret, so nothing obvious like a mystery novel but something I wouldn’t forget, either. Something like a copy of God Hates Japan by Douglas Coupland. And the passage would just lead to a climate controlled room of more books. And beer. — Kenn Haspel (@KennHaspel) May 9, 2018

Because books are so often the only escape you need.

And beer.

- Press Association