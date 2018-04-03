'I won't be leaving my keys in the ignition ever again', woman whose dog locked keys and phone into car

That moment of realisation when you've locked your keys into the car has to be the most gut-wrenching.

And even worse, that moment when your dog locks themselves into the car with the keys left in the ignition and the car left running.

The absolute panic.

Bríd with her Jack Russell Melanie.

That is exactly what happened Bríd Conroy this weekend.

Bríd joined presenter Brenda Donohoe of the Ray D'Arcy Show on RTÉ Radio 1 on air to describe the unfortunate events of the weekend involving her miniature Jack Russell Melanie who managed to lock herself into Bríd's car while it was still running.

Bríd, who is a gardener in St Anne's park in Raheny, was doing her weekend check of the nursery and brought her dog Melanie along as she always does for the company.

She pulled up to the gate and hopped out to open it leaving the keys in the ignition. the moment she closed the door Melanie stepped on the door lock button, locking her out with the keys in the ignition and the engine running.

Immediately filled with panic, Bríd was on the verge of an anxiety attack when a man called Mick and his husky-cross called Charlie stopped up to help.

They attempted to get Melanie to step on the door lock button again by moving from one side of the car to the other continuously, to no avail.

Melanie managed to step on the button for the hazards and turned them on causing a car that was driving by to stop to see if everything was okay.

The man who stopped named Joe offered to drive Bríd home to pick up the spare key to the car but it was in her parents house in Skryne, Co Meath.

Joe then went in search of a stick and Mick and Charlie stayed with Bríd and continued to try to get Melanie to stand on the button again. Eventually one of the back windows opened slightly.

Melanie: Like butter wouldn't melt.

Joe arrived back with a long metal pole which he fed through the back window and after a couple of attempts managed to press the button, allowing Bríd to open my door and grab the keys.

Speaking to Brenda Donohoe, she said, "I nearly died, as soon as I heard the click my heart started racing."

"And of course my phone was in the car as well and Melanie just looking out the window like butter wouldn't melt."

She said it was a disaster but that she was lucky that there was "good people that are willing to stop and help.

She thanked both Mick and Joe for stopping and taking the time to help and counted herself lucky that there was still good people who are willing to help out.

After the whole ordeal, Bríd said she will not be leaving her keys in the ignition ever again.

-Digital Desk