I try like hell to hide that bald spot, Donald Trump tells conservative conference

Donald Trump has acknowledged that he goes to great lengths to hide a bald spot on his head – after a viral video showed the patch being revealed by the wind.

Speaking to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), the US president gestured to a picture of himself on display there.

“What a nice picture, I’d love to hear that guy speak,” he said to the crowd before gesturing to his head. “I try like hell to hide that bald spot, folks.

“Doesn’t look bad. Hey, we’re hanging in.”

The comment was met with cheers at the right-wing conference and many of Mr Trump’s supporters online were similarly impressed – with some even praising his hair as “beautiful”.

Others were left bemused by what they had just witnessed – with some suggesting this is the first time Mr Trump has made such a self-deprecating remark.

Mr Trump’s bald spot was exposed by the wind on February 2 as he walked up a staircase into Air Force One, the presidential plane, in a video shared widely online.

During his campaign for the White House, Mr Trump invited a woman onstage to tug at his hair to prove that it is attached.