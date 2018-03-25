'I think somebody had it in for me', Aengus Mac Grianna reflects on RTÉ bloopers

By Breda Graham

Much-loved RTÉ broadcaster Aengus Mac Grianna joined Ray D'Arcy in studio after hanging up the microphone on his news anchoring career for the final time last week.

Aengus's final news bulletin was on the special Saint Patrick's Day edition of RTÉ News: Six One where his colleagues took a moment to look back at some of the top moments of his career.

On the Ray D'Arcy Show, however, a different approach was taken and Ray looked back on the anchor's best bloopers down through the years.

It's no doubt that we love a good news blooper, especially when it's one of our own.

"I think somebody had it in for me really," Aengus said after looking back on his best bits.

He spoke about the time he had to ask the person operating the auto cue to go back to the beginning because "literally the auto cue turned into what looked like sandscript."

"I looked and I went what is that. It was eligible," he told Ray.

"Things just technically always seemed to go wrong. They were technical issues," he laughed.

But admitted, except for his mispronunciations of particular names such as Roman Arkadyevich Abramovich and Anjelica Huston.

'I think somebody had it in for me really!' @Aengy2 talks bloopers! #raydarcyshow is live now! pic.twitter.com/2eDiJy9MbG — The Ray D'Arcy Show (@RTERayDarcyShow) March 24, 2018

He said his favourite mishap had to be "the powder one" which even received attention from across the pond, better known as the Atlantic, when he was featured on the Jimmy Kimmel show.

Aengus began in RTÉ as a runner in 1987 before moving onto radio news reading two years later.

From there, he made the move to television to become a newsreader, where he spent the rest of his time at the station and became a beloved familiar face in homes across Ireland.

We wish him all the best.