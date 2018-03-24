'I have CF, it doesn’t have me': Julian Benson moved Late Late Show viewers with Cystic Fibrosis story

Dancing with the Stars judge Julian Benson moved the nation last night with his story about living with Cystic Fibrosis.

Julian, one of Ireland's top choreographers, sat down with Ryan Tubridy to talk about his life with CF and how he feels about sharing his experience and helping others.

RTÉ

He began speaking by telling Ryan and the audience that CF has never defined him.

"The reason I'm here tonight, for the last few years I always said to myself that if I ever got to a stage where I had a platform and I got to a successful point, then I could maybe share my story to help other people and believe in themselves.

CF was part of me, it doesn't define who I was

“I could maybe share my story to help other people believe in themselves, to just go for their goals and dreams” #DWTSIrl’s @judgejulesoffic on why he has decided to speak publicly about having Cystic Fibrosis #latelate pic.twitter.com/5YCwrpeTR6 — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) March 23, 2018

He told the audience about his experience as a child, how he never felt different and how he was never treated differently.

He said: "I didn't even realise, until later years, that there was anything really wrong with me.

"I was like any other child...I went to school like everybody else. Julian gets up, he takes his medication, he goes to school he does everything else and I was encouraged to do everything I really wanted to do.

At the end of the day, I have CF, it doesn’t have me. It doesn’t define who I am

"I put that down to my mum because I was encouraged to do everything I wanted to do."

Julian went on to speak further about his mother, who he describes his "everything, my rock, my best friend."

Speaking about why it was so important for him to care for his mother during her illness he said: "It was the most magical and best thing I have ever done in my life, and I've some amazing success in my career but that was the best thing.

RTÉ

"She did everything for me. It's so important for us to give back to our parents and loved ones.

"It's the least I could do to give back for all the love and care that she had given me all my life."

Ryan then asked Julian about something that his mother told him as she was coming to the end of her life.

"I wasn't aware that the doctors, in the early stages of my life, had told her that I wouldn't live past 12 or 13, I only found that out a few years ago.

"She lived through all of that, I never knew anything about that...for any mother looking after a child with any sort of illness, she had that in her head, but she never left it affect her or me.

I was brought up like everybody else in the family, everybody was the same, and this was the magic about her

Viewers couldn't help but be moved by Julian's story and thanked him for sharing and for speaking up about his illness.

What an amazing man Julian Benson is! Such a ray of sunshine! #TheLateLateShow — Linda (@linda_lou_3) March 23, 2018

"I have CF. CF doesn't have me." I love this man. One of my dearest friends, a great mentor, a medical marvel, an eternal optimist, a constant tidal wave of positivity and a genuine inspiration. All the love you beautiful man. @judgejulesoffic #LateLate #TheLateLateShow pic.twitter.com/rYKAgVdxuv — Eoghan McDermott (@eoghanmcdermo) March 23, 2018

Julian Benson was great on the #latelate absolutely changed my perception of him - such a brave and gutsy man 👏🏼 — Niall Horan (@niallhoran) March 24, 2018

Donkey's years ago in the 90s I was doing work experience in PR and Julian Benson was a client who was launching a boyband called Only Us. I remember him as just lovely. I've always remembered his vibrancy and friendliness then. #LateLate — Tallcailín Karen (@tallcailin) March 23, 2018

If it was possible to love @judgejulesoffic more, it's just happened. What a fabulous man you are Julian. CF will never define you #latelate — Maïa Dunphy (@MaiaDunphy) March 23, 2018

For a man with cystic fibrosis, Julian Benson @judgejulesoffic is a wonderful breath of fresh air. Beautiful interview #latelate pic.twitter.com/SoioCmFptj — Conor Cusack (@Conor14Cusack) March 23, 2018

Incredible respect for Julian Benson DWTS judge. I formed an opinion of you without really knowing your story. Shame on me. You are an incredible person with the strength and heart of a Lion. I am confident that you have, and will continue to inspire many people. #dwts #cfireland — Tony Coy (@anthonycoy) March 23, 2018

@RTELateLateShow Julian Benson is so lovely and such a real gentleman. Love him! — Toni Connaughton (@ToniConnaughton) March 23, 2018