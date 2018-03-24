'I have CF, it doesn’t have me': Julian Benson moved Late Late Show viewers with Cystic Fibrosis story

Dancing with the Stars judge Julian Benson moved the nation last night with his story about living with Cystic Fibrosis.

Julian, one of Ireland's top choreographers, sat down with Ryan Tubridy to talk about his life with CF and how he feels about sharing his experience and helping others.

RTÉ

He began speaking by telling Ryan and the audience that CF has never defined him.

"The reason I'm here tonight, for the last few years I always said to myself that if I ever got to a stage where I had a platform and I got to a successful point, then I could maybe share my story to help other people and believe in themselves.


CF was part of me, it doesn't define who I was

He told the audience about his experience as a child, how he never felt different and how he was never treated differently.

He said: "I didn't even realise, until later years, that there was anything really wrong with me.

"I was like any other child...I went to school like everybody else. Julian gets up, he takes his medication, he goes to school he does everything else and I was encouraged to do everything I really wanted to do.

At the end of the day, I have CF, it doesn’t have me. It doesn’t define who I am

"I put that down to my mum because I was encouraged to do everything I wanted to do."

Julian went on to speak further about his mother, who he describes his "everything, my rock, my best friend."

Speaking about why it was so important for him to care for his mother during her illness he said: "It was the most magical and best thing I have ever done in my life, and I've some amazing success in my career but that was the best thing.

RTÉ

"She did everything for me. It's so important for us to give back to our parents and loved ones.

"It's the least I could do to give back for all the love and care that she had given me all my life."

Ryan then asked Julian about something that his mother told him as she was coming to the end of her life.

"I wasn't aware that the doctors, in the early stages of my life, had told her that I wouldn't live past 12 or 13, I only found that out a few years ago.

"She lived through all of that, I never knew anything about that...for any mother looking after a child with any sort of illness, she had that in her head, but she never left it affect her or me.

I was brought up like everybody else in the family, everybody was the same, and this was the magic about her

Viewers couldn't help but be moved by Julian's story and thanked him for sharing and for speaking up about his illness.
KEYWORDS: RTÉ, Julian Benson, Cystic Fibrosis, Late Late Show

 

By Greg Murphy

