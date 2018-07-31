'I had no idea what was in store for me': Watch Dublin priest walk from Donegal to Cork for Motor Neurone Disease
Fr Tony Coote is set to finish a 550km walking challenge in Cork this weekend after setting off from Donegal four weeks ago.
Fr Coote is walking from Letterkenny to Ballydehob in a bid to raise awareness of Motor Neurone Disease (MND) in Ireland.
A former chaplain in UCD, Fr Coote was recently diagnosed with MND himself and said that he wants to use the time he has left to do something positive.
"This time last year I was fit and healthy - I had no idea what was in store for me," said Fr Coote.
Under the banner of 'Walk While You Can', the Dublin priest set off on his journey from Letterkenny on July 10 and is set to reach Ballydehob on August 6.
Throughout the journey, walkers and well-wishers have joined him in each county along the way and have followed his journey on social media with the hashtag #walkwithtony.
Amazing effort by Fr. Tony Coote on his walk the last few weeks. All the time doing incredible work raising awareness & funds for Motor Neurone Disease. If you would like to donate please do through the link available @walkwhileyoucan https://t.co/jNwcbZvJFl https://t.co/SQNPkXPRiD— Jordi Murphy (@Jordimurphy) July 30, 2018
As Fr Coote and his team embark on the final leg of the journey, they are asking the people of Cork to show their support by joining them and carrying a yellow balloon as a sign of hope.
Although the disease has taken a physical toll and affects his everyday life, Fr Coote continues to work and holds on to his contagious zest for life.
"It is frustrating because everything is slower and takes longer.
"But I’m not angry. I don’t ask ‘why me’.
"Things happen in life and I leave myself in the hands of God and Jesus Christ, who I look forward to meeting anyway."
Walk While You Can is hoping to raise €250,000 for Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association (IMNDA) and Research Motor Neurone (RMN).
You can donate to Walk While You Can here and follow along with Fr Coote and his team here.
