Hundreds come forward to adopt dog abandoned in the UK

Hundreds of potential owners have offered to adopt a dog in England which was seen being abandoned in “heartbreaking” footage.

CCTV from Trentham, Stoke-on-Trent, last week showed the Staffordshire bull terrier jumping up at the driver’s window of a car after its passenger left a dog bed at the side of the road.

PLEASE RT! We have CCTV footage of a man callously dumping a dog in Stoke-on-Trent. The distressed dog chases after the car as it drives away. Please help @RSPCA_official find the man responsible. Awful that someone can do this! The dog is thankfully ok and now safe pic.twitter.com/AW8HNvVwdQ — Rachel Butler RSPCA 🐾🐶🐦 (@RachRSPCA) December 24, 2018

Millions of people watched the video and hundreds have since come forward offering to adopt him.

But the white dog, nicknamed Snoop by veterinary staff, will not be rehomed while the investigation into his abandonment is ongoing, the RSPCA said.

He was found on December 17, sitting in the bed, by a passer-by during the following hour and was taken to a vet, who called the RSPCA.

Inspectors continue to appeal for information after the driver and passenger were filmed at the corner of Timor Grove and Pacific Road at around 5pm.

A spokeswoman for the RSPCA said: “We are so grateful to everyone who has shared Snoop’s story.

“Millions of people across the world have viewed the heartbreaking footage of him being abandoned, which shows that even at Christmas we deal with heartbreaking incidents like this.

“Our investigation is ongoing and we continue to urge people who have any information to contact us on 0300 123 8018.”

The Staffordshire bull terrier was found abandoned at the roadside in Trentham, Stoke-on-Trent (RSPCA/PA)

Described by vets as “a friendly, lovely boy”, the dog is currently being cared for at a private boarding kennel.

The spokeswoman continued: “At the moment Snoop isn’t up for rehoming while our investigation into his abandonment is ongoing.

Have just been looking at all the media coverage Snoop has had these last couple of days and it is phenomenal. His story has gone as far and wide as USA, Russia and India! Thank you everybody for sharing @RSPCA_official appeal. For now, our famous Snoop is enjoying a snooze ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qM6Ip7iQ0q — Rachel Butler RSPCA 🐾🐶🐦 (@RachRSPCA) December 27, 2018

“We have had hundreds of people wanting to adopt him and when he is available for rehoming our experienced staff will look into the best option for him.

“We have many dogs like Snoop who are looking for loving new homes, who are all on our online Find A Pet database.”

- Press Association