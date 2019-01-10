Hugh Jackman sends sweet video reply to Irish girl singing song from The Greatest Showman

A million dreams just came true for 7-year-old Emma Cooney who just received a personalised message from Hugh Jackman.

The Dublin schoolgirl has been “obsessed” with the hit movie, The Greatest Showman since its release in 2017.

Emma’s mother, Jacqueline posted a video of her singing a show from the movie to Twitter and tagged the showman himself.

Ok Twitterverse, I need your help - my little girl is #obsessed with #thegreatestshowman and @RealHughJackman but silly me didn’t realise this in time to get tickets to his show in #dublin 🙈 - so she sang this for him instead! Please help me get it to him & make my girl happy!❤️ pic.twitter.com/rdVvCUDxxW — Jacqueline Cooney (@Jacki_Coo) January 7, 2019

Today, Hugh Jackman replied.

"Never stop dreaming and remember, life is what you choose to make it so make it fantastic"

The soundest showman.