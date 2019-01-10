Hugh Jackman sends sweet video reply to Irish girl singing song from The Greatest Showman
10/01/2019 - 16:26:00Back to Discover Home
A million dreams just came true for 7-year-old Emma Cooney who just received a personalised message from Hugh Jackman.
The Dublin schoolgirl has been “obsessed” with the hit movie, The Greatest Showman since its release in 2017.
Emma’s mother, Jacqueline posted a video of her singing a show from the movie to Twitter and tagged the showman himself.
Ok Twitterverse, I need your help - my little girl is #obsessed with #thegreatestshowman and @RealHughJackman but silly me didn’t realise this in time to get tickets to his show in #dublin 🙈 - so she sang this for him instead! Please help me get it to him & make my girl happy!❤️ pic.twitter.com/rdVvCUDxxW— Jacqueline Cooney (@Jacki_Coo) January 7, 2019
Today, Hugh Jackman replied.
"Never stop dreaming and remember, life is what you choose to make it so make it fantastic"
Got your message @Jacki_Coo. pic.twitter.com/0437uqB8YM— Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) January 9, 2019
The soundest showman.
Join the conversation - comment here