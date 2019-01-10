Hugh Jackman sends sweet video reply to Irish girl singing song from The Greatest Showman

A million dreams just came true for 7-year-old Emma Cooney who just received a personalised message from Hugh Jackman.

The Dublin schoolgirl has been “obsessed” with the hit movie, The Greatest Showman since its release in 2017.

Emma’s mother, Jacqueline posted a video of her singing a show from the movie to Twitter and tagged the showman himself.

Today, Hugh Jackman replied.

"Never stop dreaming and remember, life is what you choose to make it so make it fantastic"

The soundest showman.

By Anna O'Donoghue

