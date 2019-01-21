Huawei's new campus looks just like a replica of Europe- and not everyone is happy

By Rebecca Stiffe

Huawei are in the midst of completing a brand new campus that looks just like a replica of some of Europe's most-loved landmarks.

The buildings of Huawei's campus were inspired by the architecture in European cities such as Budapest, Hungary.

The new Ox Horn site is located not far from the company headquarters in Shenzhen, China and has cost about $1.5bn to build.

The campus is divided into 12 blocks which are all modeled and named after historical landmarks in Europe, from Oxford to Budapest.

The burgandy block is inspired by France's wine-making region, while the buildings in Verona take after the architecture in Italy. It even has a maroon castle inspired by Germany's famous Heidelberg Castle, according to Bloomberg and CNBC's Arjun Kharpal, who got an exclusive look.

The ten other blocks take inspiration from the likes of Luxembourg, Oxford, Paris, Czech Republic and various other locations.

A Swiss-style train transports employees to and from the buildings within the campus that spans about 9km.

The campus is expected to accommodate 25,000 employees once it is complete.

However, not everyone is impressed.

One twitter user, @paydawg2, wrote "Why does China have to copy everything? They can’t think for themselves?"

Another, @mike_enos, wrote "it's like a creepy Disney World"

Meanwhile, @jamespllyod was left disappointed on realising there was no Dublin inspired building.

