How would you prove you’re the real you if a clone took your place?

Do your friends know you well enough that if a clone turned up claiming to be you they would be able to tell the two of you apart?

Twitter user Amy Boggs wondered how people would go about proving themselves if a clone inserted itself into their lives.

Hey Twitter. You're meeting your group of close friends someplace. When you arrive, another you is already seated with them. Everyone is shocked, realizing it's a clone/body snatcher/somesuch situation. How do you convince your friends that you are the real you? — Amy Boggs (@notjustanyboggs) May 6, 2018

And some of the answers are pretty ingenious.

One strategy was competitive eating.

Rib-eating contest followed by a dramatic reading (from memory) of Tales of The New Teen Titans #44. https://t.co/I1mtaKwdOH — The Matthew Show© (@MightyKingCobra) May 7, 2018

Another was competitive nerding.

I would pedantically point out the odds of meeting your doppelgänger are 1 in a Trillion, but very close matches happen all the time because we are wired for pattern recognition and can be fooled by near-enough, and they would know it was me because I’m a tedious nerd https://t.co/SuCXdqw9PK — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) May 6, 2018

We’re not quite sure how this would work, but it seems like a strong opening gambit.

i'd start clumsily attempting to hit on myself https://t.co/eKRZ2otPBO — Talia Lavin (@chick_in_kiev) May 6, 2018

Social awkwardness for the win.

I don't. I just sit down without saying anything. Eventually one of us will run out of conversation and make an excuse to leave. That's the real one. — Pete Alex Harris (@ScavengerEthic) May 6, 2018

Clumsiness for the win.

Which one trips and hurts themselves first? That’s the real me. — Peter Sursi (@psursi) May 6, 2018

This guy thought the clone had already made a fatal error.

The clone showed up on time, so he's definitely not me https://t.co/runI7lxyed — Jamie McKelvie (@McKelvie) May 7, 2018

Then there was this incredibly specific strategy involving wombats.

I ask my clone “tell us everything you know about wombat butts” and when they fail to answer THEY POOP IN CUUUUUBES all my friends will know I’m the real me https://t.co/tZVVhEoKYs — B. Rose (@bookbeaut) May 6, 2018

But not everyone thought that convincing their friends it was them was the right way to go.

I walk up to the clone & give him my wallet, my office after-hours key card, and my problems. “These are yours now. Good luck.” https://t.co/q7pzZEOlNQ — KT (@WildBilbo) May 7, 2018

I go home, relieved to have another fulfill my social obligations — Queerly Reads (@Queerlyreads) May 6, 2018

Not a damn thing. I embrace my new sister and we become best friends https://t.co/UQcFYXbQq8 — jessica 👓👀 (@my2k) May 6, 2018

Why would I? I would giggle madly, realize I had just stuck someone else with 50 years of debts and poor life decisions and run gleefully away to dye my hair a new color and start fresh. — Cathy Trope (@CathyTrope) May 6, 2018

Maybe we’re approaching this from entirely the wrong angle.

Well, wait a minute. How do I know those are my real friends? https://t.co/ntJlxVWaci — ROU Do Not Congratulate (@braak) May 6, 2018

But wait, why is Amy so interested in this anyway?

If I answered your question, than when you clone me, it would be indistinguishable from me. Nice try Amy. — Jhohn Beautifull (@ohschuck) May 6, 2018

