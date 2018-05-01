How to win a game of hide and seek against the whole world

It may be a while since your last game of hide and seek, but if money was on the line where would you lie low?

Reddit user hskrpwr has proposed a worldwide game of hide and seek, with the winner being awarded 100 million dollars – and here’s eight of the spots people would hide to ensure they would be last to be found.

Who do you think would win the money?

1. This person would just take things slow

Comment from discussion WiPhi7600’s comment from discussion "The entire world enters into a game of hide and go seek, winner gets $100,000,000. Where do you hide to make sure you are found last?"

2. This hider needs a self-esteem boost

Comment from discussion PanicAtTheMetro’s comment from discussion "The entire world enters into a game of hide and go seek, winner gets $100,000,000. Where do you hide to make sure you are found last?"

3. This person would hope seekers looked away

Comment from discussion PM-ME-YOUR-COCKTAILS’s comment from discussion "The entire world enters into a game of hide and go seek, winner gets $100,000,000. Where do you hide to make sure you are found last?"

4. This dark thinker would head for a Norwegian archipelago

Comment from discussion Ivreilcreeuncompte’s comment from discussion "The entire world enters into a game of hide and go seek, winner gets $100,000,000. Where do you hide to make sure you are found last?"

5. This one is thinking of humbler options

Comment from discussion Pengu99’s comment from discussion "The entire world enters into a game of hide and go seek, winner gets $100,000,000. Where do you hide to make sure you are found last?"

6. This guy thinks people generally don’t search very hard

Comment from discussion CptnBligh’s comment from discussion "The entire world enters into a game of hide and go seek, winner gets $100,000,000. Where do you hide to make sure you are found last?"

7. This figure would stay as still as possible

Comment from discussion YouTubeIsAJoke’s comment from discussion "The entire world enters into a game of hide and go seek, winner gets $100,000,000. Where do you hide to make sure you are found last?"

8. This probable Canadian thinks Canada is the answer

Comment from discussion TheClayrooAtWork’s comment from discussion "The entire world enters into a game of hide and go seek, winner gets $100,000,000. Where do you hide to make sure you are found last?"

However, this party pooper questions the game.

Comment from discussion magnue’s comment from discussion "The entire world enters into a game of hide and go seek, winner gets $100,000,000. Where do you hide to make sure you are found last?"

And this boffin has applied some logic.

Comment from discussion Spiritchaser84’s comment from discussion "The entire world enters into a game of hide and go seek, winner gets $100,000,000. Where do you hide to make sure you are found last?"

So it’s fair enough that this person wouldn’t bother.

Comment from discussion Pinkerdog’s comment from discussion "The entire world enters into a game of hide and go seek, winner gets $100,000,000. Where do you hide to make sure you are found last?"

- Press Association