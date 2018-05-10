How to throw a Portuguese-themed Eurovision party this weekend

Millions of viewers will be tuning in worldwide this Saturday to watch The Eurovision Song Contest final, held annually to celebrate the extravagant and exuberant pool of (mainly European) talent.

This year’s competition is to be held in Portugal’s capital city Lisbon on Saturday 12th May, after Salvador Sobral secured the country’s first Eurovision victory with his song Amar Pelos Dois in Kiev last year.

Lisbon is synonymous with cobbled streets, ancient ruins and vibrant street art. Said to be Portugal’s very own ‘City of Light’, its animated spirit is matched by a totally underrated culinary scene.

Want to get in on the action? Here’s what you’ll need to throw your own Portuguese-themed Eurovision party.

1. Share a traditional Portuguese platter

#Lisboa #tapas A post shared by Tore Strand 🌴 (@toreas) on Nov 26, 2017 at 2:11am PST

The perfect start to any Portuguese-themed party involves a platter of delicious bite-size nibbles to share over conversation. Think olives, soaked in chilli and garlic, or a Portuguese salad of roasted peppers, sundried tomatoes and cucumber in flavoursome red wine vinegar. A cheeseboard is a fail-safe option, made up of Portuguese cheese like Azeitão, Évora, Nisa, Pico, São Jorge, Serpa or Serra da Estrela. Add fig jam, marmalade or pure honey – like the Portuguese do – to charm your guests’ taste buds even more.

Go one step further by preparing a board of cured meats like prosciutto, salami, mortadella or chouriço – a sausage similar to Spanish chorizo but with less fat.

2. Keep the drinks flowing

Wow! #PortugueseSangria is fabulous! #Lisbon #Lisboa #LifeIsGood A post shared by Cindy (@froehlichc) on Feb 8, 2016 at 9:44am PST

Serve Portuguese sangria by combing a generous jug of local red wine (we recommend one from the Douro region) with fizzy orange, sliced oranges and ice. Or get adventurous by putting your own spin on the recipe; try adding pear, peach, or nectarines to the mix. With so many varieties and methods to choose from, the Portuguese can certainly agree that the best sangria is homemade.

Other drinks to serve could be vinho verde, or green wine, lighter than white wine with an almost fizzy quality, or port, which of course hails from Porto – the locals mix white port and tonic in the summer.

3. Get some seafood on the grill

Some tasty looking octopus here, well garnished too! 😋 #yummo . . 🐙 . . 🐙 . . 📷 courtesy @burntendssmokingco Been a bit quiet on the bbq front but enjoying what we have in our own backyard.. caught only a couple of hours earlier a stones throw away.. Working on one of our @busseltonjettyofficial dinner dishes 🐙🐙🔥🔥🌶🌶 all done over @clean_heatcharcoal love this product 🙌🙌 . . 🐙 . . 🐙 . . #octopus #bbq #jettydinner #bbqtreat #perthbbq #grilledoctopus #bbqoctopus #loveoctopus #tastyoctopus #🐙 #BBQ #octopusking #octopusgrill #bbqlads #bbqking #bbqfood #grill #kingofthegrill #bbqlegend #instagrill #food #foodie #instafood #bbqtime #bbqlife #streetfood #bbqseafood #seafood #lovefood . . 🐙 . . 🐙 . . 👇 Tag a friend to make ‘em hungry! 👇 A post shared by BBQlads (@bbqlads) on Mar 6, 2018 at 7:33am PST

The cooking method for Portuguese dishes largely involves grilling, so the Eurovision final could be the perfect excuse to dig out the barbecue and try your hand at perfecting Portugal’s traditional seafood-based dishes. Rub salt, pepper and oil over sardines, grill until crispy and then drizzle with lemon juice for an authentic taste of Portugal. Or try something slightly more challenging like sea bass, octopus, clams or bacalhau – dried and salted cod.

4. Make the perfect piri-piri

Piri Piri Chicken – Yummy #chicken#piripiri#piripirichicken#food#foodgasm#foodporn#🐓#🐔#bbq#barbeque#fire#coal#flame#cooking#cook#chief A post shared by R3Design (@cyanide_paz) on May 8, 2018 at 11:33am PDT

Despite Portuguese cuisine heavily involving fish dishes, there are still plenty of options for meat lovers. Piri-piri has been around since the 15th century when Portuguese settlers in Africa came across African bird’s eye chilli and made a marinade. For an authentic and hearty party dish, marinate a whole chicken in piri-piri sauce and serve alongside crispy potatoes. If it all goes wrong, you could always order a Nandos.

5. Serve bifanas

I love a Bifana sandwich and Acedemica on James St. North makes a mean one. You can't beat the price either. ••• 📸Pictured is their Bifana Sandwich ($6) tender marinaded pork cutlet, grilled caramelized onions, and hot peppers. Served on a freshly baked Portuguese bun. A post shared by Hamilton Ontario Foodie (@hamontfoodie) on May 6, 2018 at 10:15am PDT

Perfect for mass catering, this is a simple but distinctive Portuguese dish consisting of braised pork on a bread roll and packed full of flavour and spices. Think of it as the burger of Portugal – at one point McDonalds even launched the McBifana there. To make them at home, you’ll need boneless pork cutlets, marinated in a spice mix and sauteed. It’s served in a floury roll with caramelised onions and sometimes grainy mustard. Try this recipe.

6. Finish with some custard tarts

te amo e não tem jeito #pasteldenata #tascadaesquina A post shared by Clarissa Zappe (@clarissazappe) on Apr 9, 2018 at 7:57pm PDT

What would a dinner party be without dessert? Portuguese desserts are traditionally sweet and sugary pastries or tarts. The custard tart, pastel de nata, is a popular choice for Portuguese natives. With a consistency of crème brûlée much like the British custard tart, it’s said to have derived from the 18th century, when Catholic monks at the Jerónimos Monastery, Lisbon, started to sell the sweet-treat at a local sugar refinery.

7. Learn some folk dancing



Persian-Portuguese Wedding 17.09.2017 #portuguesedance #rancho #traditionalfolkdance #portugal #wedding A post shared by Ahoou (@ghazal.sabet) on Sep 21, 2017 at 4:55am PDT

If watching the night’s singing and dancing has got you in the mood to have a go yourself, grab a partner and try folk dancing. Music and arts are at the centre of Portuguese culture, stemming from the country’s rural areas. Have colourful costumes on standby for you and your guests to fandango and waltz around long after the night’s entertainment has finished on TV.

- Press Association