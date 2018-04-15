How to show your patients you care? Dance for them like this charming doctor

Being in hospital for a long time can get you down – but one patient got a welcome pick-me-up when his doctor danced for joy to celebrate his improving condition.

After four weeks in Horst-Schmidt-Kliniken hospital in Wiesbaden, Germany, Gerrit was beginning to feel well again. To celebrate, one of Gerrit’s doctors performed a dance for him.

Four-year-old Gerrit has the rare and life-shortening gene defect MOPD type 1. This results in him being susceptible to infection, small for his age and developmentally delayed.

Only 10 people in the world right now have Gerrit’s condition, so his family set up a Facebook page to educate people about it and show family life with his mother Silke, big sister Sophia and stepfather Steven.

It was to this page that Steven posted the heartwarming video, which has now been viewed over one million times.

According to the family’s Facebook page, Gerrit is at the level of development of a one-year-old child. His family says he’s a happy soul who loves animals, the Minions and cars.

“He can crawl and pull himself up,” they wrote. “He communicates with gestures and sounds, he speaks a few words already.”

Since the video was uploaded, Gerrit has been told he can leave hospital.